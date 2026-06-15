Apple supplier Jabil, Adani partner to build AI data center infra platform in India 

June 15 : Electronics manufacturer Jabil and India's Adani Enterprises on Monday announced a partnership to build an integrated AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in the country.

• The platform will serve the infrastructure needs of global hyperscalers, co-location facilities and enterprise data centers, directly addressing the "explosive" local and global demand for AI-ready data center hardware, the companies said.

• Jabil and Adani added they were working on operational frameworks and formal documentation for the partnership, but did not disclose any financial details.

• India's digital infrastructure will see over $50 billion in planned spending across data center, cloud and AI ecosystems, they said.

• The move aligns with Adani's plans to spend $100 billion on renewable-powered AI-ready data centers by 2035.

• Jabil, which counts Apple as one of its customers, raised its annual forecast in February, betting on strong demand for infrastructure services from AI data centers.