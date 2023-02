CHENNAI : Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to U.S. tech group Apple, is looking to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next 2-3 years, a company executive said on Monday.

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to Apple for its iPhones, is also building a large housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, the executive added.