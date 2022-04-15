Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips: Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips: Bloomberg

Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips: Bloomberg

File photo. The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, US on Oct 23, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

15 Apr 2022 07:54AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 08:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple has started internal testing of several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Apr 14) citing developer logs.

The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips - the successors to the current M1 line - with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said.

Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the report added.

In March, Apple introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.

Last year, Apple announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp.

Apple was not immediately available for Reuters request for a comment.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us