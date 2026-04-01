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Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports
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Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports

Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Apr 2026 12:27AM
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March 31 : Apple is testing a feature that would let Siri process multiple requests in a single query, bringing the virtual assistant more in line with the capabilities of newer AI assistants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The feature is being built into iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 operating systems, all of which are expected to launch later this year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker has been readying an improved version of Siri, with technology from Alphabet's Gemini AI model, for release this year.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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