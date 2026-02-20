Apple TV partners with EverPass Media to bring sports lineup to bars, hotels

Feb 19 : Apple TV has signed a distribution agreement with EverPass Media to bring the streamer's live sports content to businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels and gyms, the commercial sports content provider said on Thursday.

The deal signals Apple's growing push to make its sports programming more visible in public venues, where big screens and group viewing could help drive subscriptions, customer traffic and brand loyalty.

Apple's programming includes Formula 1 coverage in the U.S., Major League Soccer matches and a pair of MLB's "Friday Night Baseball" games.

EverPass said Apple TV's sports portfolio is available to stream in the U.S. through its "Core" package at no additional cost to new and current customers.

"From the continued growth of MLS and the enduring pull of MLB to Formula 1's rapidly expanding global fanbase, Apple's content strengthens and diversifies our library of premium offerings," EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan said.

The agreement expands EverPass' existing premium sports library, which includes Paramount+'s UEFA Champions League and Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football," along with National Basketball Association and Women's NBA content.

EverPass partners with major sports and entertainment rightsholders to give bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses commercial access to premium content such as the National Football League Sunday Ticket, Premier League and Thursday Night Football.