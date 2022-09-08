Apple unveils new gadgets despite supply chain woes

CUPERTINO: Apple launched new smartphones on Wednesday (Sep 7) at prices similar to recent models despite inflation and supply chain woes, while unveiling a premium digital watch with a price tag to match.

While a 90-minute presentation at the company's California headquarters did not include any surprise reveals, the tech giant did unveil new digital identification system to obviate the need for a physical sim card.

The company's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, costs US$799 for the base model - the same price as the current version, while a premium iPhone 14 Pro Max will go for US$1,100.

The set of updated products, which also includes new earbuds, is designed to keep customers loyal to its lucrative technology ecosystem.

"Apple continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022, driven by robust demand for the iPhone 13 - which was the best-selling smartphone worldwide," said Le Xuan Chiew, an analyst at Canalys.

The ability to keep the iPhone prices flat reflected the benefits of diversifying the supply chain to India after China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies crimped production there, the analyst said.