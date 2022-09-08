Apple unveils new gadgets, including iPhone 14 and watches

CUPERTINO: Apple launched new smartphones on Wednesday (Sep 7) at prices similar to recent models despite inflation and supply chain woes, while unveiling a premium digital watch with a price tag to match.

While a 90-minute presentation at the company's California headquarters did not include any surprise reveals, the tech giant did unveil a new digital identification system to obviate the need for a physical sim card.

For Singapore customers, the iPhone 14 starts at S$1,299 for the 128GB option, while the iPhone 14 Plus, which has a bigger screen, starts at S$1,499.

The Pro version, which has options from 128GB to 1TB, starts at S$1,649, while the Pro Max will go from S$1,799.

Pre-orders open at 8pm Singapore time on Friday. The iPhone 14 and the Plus versions will be available from Sep 16 and Oct 7 respectively.

The Pro versions will be available from Sep 16.

DIVERSIFYING SUPPLY CHAIN

The set of updated products, which also includes new earbuds, is designed to keep customers loyal to its lucrative technology ecosystem.

"Apple continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022, driven by robust demand for the iPhone 13 - which was the best-selling smartphone worldwide," said Le Xuan Chiew, an analyst at Canalys.

The ability to keep the iPhone prices flat reflected the benefits of diversifying the supply chain to India after China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies crimped production there, the analyst said.