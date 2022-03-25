Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple urges court to reject Epic's appeal in App Store antitrust case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple urges court to reject Epic's appeal in App Store antitrust case

Apple urges court to reject Epic's appeal in App Store antitrust case

FILE PHOTO: Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Mar 2022 06:42AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 06:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. : Apple Inc on Thursday told appellate judges that video game maker Epic Games had failed to show any legal error that would justify them overturning a lower-court ruling that found key App Store policies do not break U.S. antitrust law.

Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anticompetitive. That decision found Apple had suitable reasons to force some app makers such as Epic to use its payment system and take commissions of 15per cent to 30per cent on their sales.

Following the ruling, Epic appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Apple in its reply on Thursday said Epic had failed to propose a reasonable alternative to the App Store policies.

"Epic asks the Judiciary to fundamentally change the App Store by forcing Apple to abandon the integrated distribution and digital-content delivery model that, among many other procompetitive benefits, helps safeguard user security and privacy," the court filing said.

Both Apple and Epic are scheduled to file a second round of arguments before the appeals panel calls a hearing, for possibly next year.

In support of Epic's appeal, attorneys general for 34 U.S. states and the District of Columbia said in January that Apple is stifling competition through its mobile app store.

Outside arguments in support of Apple are due next Thursday.

Experts and critics of the lower-court decision have said it is striking that the judge found Apple had broken California's unfair competition law but not federal antitrust law.

Similarly, Apple in its cross-appeal on Thursday questioned how it could be held liable under state law if its practices were not found illegal under federal law.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us