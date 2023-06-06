What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

CUPERTINO, California: Apple on Monday (Jun 5) let analysts and media, including Reuters, try its US$3,499 Vision Pro headset.

What is immediately clear is the device is not yet meant for the mass market: A test drive requires a setup session with Apple staff and a quick visit with a vision specialist to ensure the headset fits and functions as intended. And the price tag is likely to keep all but the most dedicated Apple fans and business users away.

Instead of starting with a consumer version and working up to a "Pro" model, Apple is starting with the premium tier and hoping to bring prices down as the technology matures, said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

Apple released the Vision Pro in an attempt to wrest the nascent headset category away from Meta Platforms, which has already released several headsets but struggled to break out of a virtual reality market long dominated by video games.

The Vision Pro headset has a "digital crown" similar to an Apple watch crown, which can be tapped and turned to make the display transition fluidly between the real world outside and the virtual world inside. Walking around a room or viewing a 3D film both feel natural as does watching a virtual butterfly settle on the user's outstretched hand.