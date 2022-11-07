Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments amid COVID-19 disruptions in China

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday (Nov 7) it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs and revised down its fourth-quarter outlook.

China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said in a statement that the provincial government in Henan, where Zhengzhou is located, "has made it clear that it will, as always, fully support Foxconn in Henan".

"Foxconn is now working with the government in concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible."

In a statement released at the same time, Apple said it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily disrupt production in Zhengzhou.

Apple's new iPhone 14 went on sale in September.