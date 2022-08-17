Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam: Report

Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam: Report

A display case containing the Apple Watch Sport is seen at Apple's flagship retail store in San Francisco, California, Jun 17, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Robert Galbraith)

17 Aug 2022 10:25AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 11:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday (Aug 16), citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam, the report added.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.

Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.

Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn - formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry - has dealt with a severe shortage of chips that hurt production, as bottlenecks from the pandemic lingered and the Ukraine war further strained logistical channels.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Apple Apple Watch Vietnam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.