Here's what Apple unveiled at WWDC: Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, OS updates

Users can virtually project the apps onto the space around them and control interactions with the apps through eye movement, hand gestures and voice.

Apple said the device will run the Disney+ streaming service, Microsoft's Office suite and apps from Adobe.

Vision Pro sports 12 cameras and a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch to toggle between the AR and VR environments. It works with an external battery pack that has a two-hour capacity and connects to the device through a snap-on cable.

The headset is powered by Apple's M2 chip and a new custom-made chip called R1, which Apple said is designed to process information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye.

It will run on VisionOS.

M2 ULTRA CHIP

Apple unveiled M2 Ultra, its most-powerful processor so far, that comes to its desktop computers Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The chip is essentially two of Apple's largest M2 chips bonded together, a similar approach Apple took to boosting the performance of its M1 chips. It features a 24-core centra

LARGER MACBOOK AIR, POWERFUL DESKTOPS

Apple launched a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip and an 18-hour battery life. Starting at US$1,299, the variant comes a year after Apple upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Air with the same processor. Apple also lowered the price of the base 13-inch version by US$100 to US$1,099.

The company beefed up its desktop computers, introducing a new version of its flagship Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip, starting at US$6,999. It also upgraded the more compact Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chipsets.

WIDGETS FOR APPLE WATCH, OS UPGRADES, JOURNALING APP

Apple announced fresh versions of operating systems across its products.

The new iOS 17 brings smart display-like features to iPhone, which can now double as a digital clock or a digital assistant when placed horizontally.

Apple also made upgrades to its native apps iMessage, virtual keyboard and FaceTime, which gets a voicemail feature. The Phone app also got an update that allows users to create personalised contact posters for when they receive a call.

Users of the iPhone will also be able to share their contact information with another user in proximity through a new feature called NameDrop.

The company also introduced a journaling app for the iPhone, called Journal, that uses in-device machine learning to give writing suggestions curated from photos, location and other information that's on the phone.

More striking upgrades came to Apple Watch with the introduction of widgets.

WatchOS 10 adds widgets for everything from weather information to calendar appointments on the Apple Watch. Deeper widgets' support was also added to the latest iPad and Mac operating systems.

l processing unit and delivers 20 per cent faster performance than M1 Ultra.