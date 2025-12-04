Logo
Logo

Business

Apple's design executive Alan Dye to join Meta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Apple's design executive Alan Dye to join Meta

Apple's design executive Alan Dye to join Meta

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Dec 2025 03:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 3 : Meta Platforms has hired Alan Dye, Apple's longtime head of user interface design, a spokesperson for Apple confirmed on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement