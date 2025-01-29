Logo
Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US
Apple's iPhones to support Starlink direct-to-cell coverage in US

FILE PHOTO: A view of Apple iPhones displayed at an Apple Store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York, U.S., October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 11:29AM
Apple's iPhone devices are now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space, according to T-Mobile, a partner in the program.

T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX are currently testing the Starlink cell network on a trial basis after receiving approval from the Federal Communications Commission in November last year.

The trial offers 'text via satellite', while voice and data features will be added in the future, according to the T-Mobile website.

T-Mobile initially only listed a few Android smartphones as eligible devices to test the network, but has now added iPhone devices with the latest iOS 18.3 software update.

Bloomberg News first reported on Tuesday that Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile had been secretively working to add support for the network in its latest iPhone software.

Apple and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

In October last year, the FCC had allowed SpaceX and T-Mobile to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cellphones in areas of North Carolina hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Source: Reuters

