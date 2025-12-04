Apple's longtime design executive Alan Dye to join Meta

Dec 3 : Meta Platforms has hired Alan Dye, Apple's longtime head of human interface design, a spokesperson for Apple confirmed on Wednesday, as the Facebook owner accelerates efforts to build AI-powered consumer devices.

Dye, who will join Meta as chief design officer on December 31, started at Apple in 2006 and has led its human interface design team since 2015.

During his tenure, he helped shape the look and feel of Apple's flagship products, including the Vision Pro headset, iPhone X and Apple Watch, and oversaw major redesigns of its operating systems and apps.

Meta's poaching of Dye underscores its push to expand consumer hardware beyond its smart glasses, as the company bets on the consumer wearables market and create a broader product lineup beyond social networking.

Meta currently has partnerships with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to make AI-powered smart glasses.

Bloomberg News first reported the development, adding that veteran designer Stephen Lemay will succeed Dye.

"Steve Lemay has played a key role in the design of every major Apple interface since 1999," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The move comes amid an intensifying talent war in Silicon Valley, where tech giants are competing to secure top talent to gain an edge in the AI race.

Meta has been aggressively hiring and striking deals with startups as it seeks to position itself ahead of rivals in developing next-generation hardware and software experiences.

Dye's departure adds to a string of senior exits at Apple in recent months, including longtime Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and AI chief John Giannandrea.