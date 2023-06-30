Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple's market value breaches US$3 trillion mark again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple's market value breaches US$3 trillion mark again

Apple's market value breaches US$3 trillion mark again

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jul 21, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

30 Jun 2023 09:35PM (Updated: 30 Jun 2023 09:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple's market capitalisation on Friday (Jun 30) breached the US$3 trillion mark again, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow its revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality.

Shares of Apple, which is also the world's most valuable listed company, were up 0.9 per cent at US$191.4 in morning trading.

Apple's market value briefly peaked above US$3 trillion in intra-day trading on Jan 3, 2022, before closing the session just below that mark.

The latest gains in Apple shares come as technology stocks rebound on bets that the Federal Reserve may be slowing its pace of interest rate hikes as well as on the buzz around artificial intelligence.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.