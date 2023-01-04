Logo
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
People look at Apple products as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

04 Jan 2023 01:40AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 01:40AM)
Apple Inc's market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4 per cent following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China.

Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded Apple to "neutral" from "outperform" with a price target cut to $140 from $180, according to a report by thefly.com.

The iPhone maker's shares were down about 4 per cent at $124.65.

Source: Reuters

