Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers, say analysts

Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said.

The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. But this year, it is also shining a light on supply chain issues plaguing technology companies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Analysts at JP Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about two weeks for the base iPhone 13.

In the United States, which accounts for over a third of iPhone shipments, the delivery time for the iPhone 13 series was 19 to 34 days in the second week, compared with seven to 20 days in the first week, both greater than the lead times for the iPhone 12 Series.

Apple was not immediately available to comment on the delays in delivery times.