Apple's Tim Cook signed US$275 billion deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information
FILE PHOTO: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

07 Dec 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 10:27PM)
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about US$275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

