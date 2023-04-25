Logo
Business

Appliance maker Whirlpool's results beat on N. America strength
Appliance maker Whirlpool's results beat on N. America strength

FILE PHOTO: The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. Picture taken October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

25 Apr 2023 05:45AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 05:45AM)
Whirlpool Corp on Monday reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter, mainly on the back of strong demand for its refrigerators and washing machines in North America – its largest market.

Whirlpool, like many consumer products makers, has had to raise prices to combat higher raw material costs and supply chain pressures.

These price increases helped the company post an over 400-basis-point sequential increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin for the North America region in the first quarter.

Shares of the home appliances maker, which also reaffirmed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast, were up 3 per cent after the bell on Monday.

Whirlpool reported an adjusted profit of $2.66 per share for the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' estimates of $2.28 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's net sales fell 5.5 per cent to $4.65 billion, but came ahead of expectations of $4.50 billion.

Source: Reuters

