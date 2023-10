(Corrects to add company ticker symbol)

:Applied Digital beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as rapidly growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology boosted demand for the company's data centers.

Shares of the company rose 2.5 per cent in premarket trading.

The Dallas, Texas-based company reported revenue of $36.3 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $33.8 million, according to LSEG data.