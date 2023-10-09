Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Applied Digital beats first-quarter revenue estimates on data center demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Applied Digital beats first-quarter revenue estimates on data center demand

09 Oct 2023 08:07PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 08:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Applied Digital beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as rapidly growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology boosted demand for the company's data center services.

Shares of the company rose 7.4 per cent in premarket trading.

The Dallas, Texas-based company benefited from the growing use of generative AI that require high-processing data centers to train large language models powering chatbots like ChatGPT.

"We are finalizing details for our Garden City facility and have a clear path now to reaching 500 MW across our three hosting facilities," CEO Wes Cummins said in a statement.

Applied Digital reported revenue of $36.3 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $33.8 million, according to LSEG data.

The company's loss for the reported quarter widened to 10 cents per share from 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.