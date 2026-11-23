Nov 23 : Applied Digital said on Monday it has leased 150 megawatts of critical IT capacity to an investment-grade hyperscaler in a deal expected to generate $5.4 billion in contracted revenue over a base term of 18 years.

The deal follows another 15-year, 210 MW lease worth about $5.2 billion that the data center company signed in June at its Delta Forge 2 site.

Here are more details:

• The lease with the tenant, which the company did not name, can be extended to a total of 33 years, with the deal worth about $12.7 billion if all renewal options are exercised

• Applied Digital said the lease carries improved commercial terms over its prior leases, including higher pricing

• The company said its total contracted base-term lease revenue now exceeds $41 billion, or about $100 billion with renewals

• About 75 per cent of contracted base-term lease revenue is now tied to investment-grade customers, the company added

• "We plan to finance this build through our established structure," CFO Saidal Mohmand said in a statement, citing the company's $5 billion equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, followed by project financing

• Delivery of the capacity is expected to begin in the first half of 2028, subject to development milestones, utility arrangements and regulatory approvals