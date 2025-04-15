Applied Materials becomes largest shareholder of advanced packaging firm BESI

Applied Materials has bought a 9 per cent stake in BE Semiconductor industries (BESI), the U.S.-based computer chip equipment supplier said on Monday.

The transaction makes it the largest shareholder of the Dutch company making advanced semiconductors packaging tools, above Blackrock Institutional Trust, according to LSEG data.

BESI's shares rose 9 per cent in early trade and could see their largest one-day rise in more than a year if the gains hold.

It produces the world's most accurate hybrid bonding tool, a critical chip technology allowing two chips to be bonded directly on top of each other.

"I think that this is an astute move by (Applied Materials) to foster closer collaboration between the two companies," Timm Schulze-Melander, analyst at Redburn Atlantic, said in an email.

The purchase makes it clear Applied is not developing an alternative to BESI's hybrid bonding tech, he added.

Unlike most semiconductor packaging steps, hybrid bonding occurs much closer to the chip's production line and work together with Applied Materials' tools.

"I think shareholders will be extremely excited and will assume that Applied will eventually want to buy the entire company," Michael Roeg from Degroof Petercam said in an emailed comment.

The world's second largest computer chip equipment maker said it did not intend to seek board representation at BESI.

BESI said last November it remained committed to its independence, amid rumours involving a strategic deal with the company.

Hybrid bonding is used on the world's most advanced chips, like AMD's X3D line, where the memory chip is bonded onto the processor at TSMC.