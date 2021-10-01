Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Applied Materials CFO exits to join Adobe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Applied Materials CFO exits to join Adobe

01 Oct 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 09:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Applied Materials Inc said on Friday Dan Durn, its finance head of four years, was leaving the semiconductor firm this month to take on the role of chief financial officer at software company Adobe Inc.

Bob Halliday, Durn's predecessor, will return to the role of finance chief on an interim basis, Applied Materials said.

Durn is set to leave Applied Materials on Oct. 15 and will replace Adobe's finance head, John Murphy, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us