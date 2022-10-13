Applied Materials cuts quarterly revenue, profit estimates on China export curbs

(Reuters) - Chip-making technology supplier Applied Materials Inc said on Wednesday export restrictions to China would result in a $250 million-$550 million loss in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.

Under sweeping new regulations announced by the Biden administration on Friday, U.S. companies must cease supplying Chinese chipmakers with equipment that can produce relatively advanced chips unless they first obtain a license.

Applied Materials became the first U.S. semiconductor company to put a dollar figure to the perceived impact. The company's stock was down 1.6 per cent in extended trade.

China accounted for 29 per cent of Applied Materials' total sales in 2021, according to Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse.

Sales of tool-makers including KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials are expected to be affected by 5 per cent to 10 per cent, Muse wrote in a recent note, and that any retaliatory measure from China could further impact revenue.

Applied Materials said the restrictions would reduce its fourth-quarter net sales by about $400 million, plus or minus $150 million. Adjusted profit is expected to be $1.54 to $1.78 per share, down from an earlier forecast of $1.82 to $2.18.

Consequently, it has revised fourth-quarter revenue outlook to $6.15 billion to $6.65 billion, compared with the prior forecast of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion and lower than analysts' estimate of $6.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"Applied is pursuing additional export licenses and authorizations where needed," the company said.

The company also said it recently received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting information relating to its customers in China.

Applied Materials' warning comes as the global chip industry already faces major headwinds from tumbling demand post-COVID in computers, smartphones and other electronic devices.