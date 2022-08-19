Logo
Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates
19 Aug 2022 04:08AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 04:35AM)
:Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday as chipmakers scale up output to plug a supply shortage that has hobbled sectors across the economy.

Chipmakers have been flooding Applied Materials - the largest maker of semiconductor equipment - with orders to expand capacity as they try to ease an industry-wide supply crunch.

While cracks have emerged in demand from chipmakers focused on smartphones and PCs as inflation hits consumer spending, the data center, industrial and automotive markets remain robust.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of US$6.65 billion, plus or minus US$400 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue for the quarter ended Jul 31 was US$6.52 billion, more than expectations of US$6.28 billion.

Source: Reuters

