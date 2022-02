Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely below market estimates on Tuesday, signaling that supply chain woes will hurt its ability to make the equipment that enables semiconductor production.

The company expects revenue of $6.05 billion to $6.65 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.38 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

