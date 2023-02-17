Logo
Business

Applied Materials forecasts strong Q2 as chipmakers scale up production
17 Feb 2023 05:07AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 05:35AM)
:Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue broadly above market estimates, as it benefits from higher production of semiconductors that had been in short supply for the most of last year.

After a global shortage of semiconductors affected everything from smartphones to car production, chipmakers are now scrambling to boost capacity in the United States and Europe and reduce reliance on Asian hubs.

This has helped Applied Material, which is also benefiting from rising popularity of electric vehicles and accelerating adoption of automation even as demand from consumer-driven electronics markets including PCs and smartphones remains weak.

"Our resilience is underpinned by our strong positions with leading customers at key technology inflections, large backlog of differentiated products and growing service business," said Chief Executive Gary Dickerson.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose nearly 2 per cent in trading after the bell. The stock lost 38 per cent last year.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.40 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.29 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The outlook includes impact from ongoing supply chain challenges.

Meanwhile, adjusted profit is expected to be between $1.66 and $2.02 per share.

Revenue for the first quarter was $6.74 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $6.69 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.03 per share, beating estimates of $1.93 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Source: Reuters

