Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Applied Materials logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 May 2023 04:06AM (Updated: 19 May 2023 04:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, as chipmakers expand production plans to meet a global shortage felt by electronics and auto manufacturers.

Even though consumer-driven markets, including PCs and smartphones remain weak, demand from artificial intelligence and automotive sectors is giving Applied Materials the much-needed boost amid a slow economy.

Companies such as KLA Corp, Applied Materials and Lam Research Corp are also gaining from chipmakers rushing to invest more in new factories in the United States and Europe, encouraged by rising use of semiconductors and generous subsidies aiming to boost domestic chip production.

Applied Materials forecast third-quarter revenue of $6.15 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company posted second-quarter revenue of $6.63 billion, compared with estimates of $6.38 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.