Applied Materials misses second-quarter revenue estimates

Chipmaking equipment maker Applied Materials missed Wall Street estimate for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty around the ongoing trade war and export curbs.

Shares of the Santa-Clara, California based company fell 2 per cent in extended trading.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported revenue of $7.10 billion, while analysts' on average estimated $7.13 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It forecast third-quarter revenue of $7.20 billion, plus or minus $500 million, compared with the estimate of $7.19 billion.