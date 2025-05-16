Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Applied Materials misses second-quarter revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Applied Materials misses second-quarter revenue estimates

Applied Materials misses second-quarter revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Applied Materials logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 May 2025 04:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chipmaking equipment maker Applied Materials missed Wall Street estimate for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty around the ongoing trade war and export curbs.

Shares of the Santa-Clara, California based company fell 2 per cent in extended trading.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported revenue of $7.10 billion, while analysts' on average estimated $7.13 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It forecast third-quarter revenue of $7.20 billion, plus or minus $500 million, compared with the estimate of $7.19 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement