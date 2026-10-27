Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20%

Oct 26 : Applied Materials said on Monday it plans to raise its stake in Dutch company BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to about 20 per cent from 9 per cent, deepening a partnership focused on advanced chip-packaging technologies used in AI applications.

Here are more details:

• Applied Materials, BESI's largest shareholder since buying a 9 per cent stake in April 2025, said it entered into an accelerated share purchase agreement for the semiconductor equipment maker's additional shares, subject to US antitrust review

• The expanded partnership will focus on new chip-connection and packaging technologies aimed at supporting next-generation AI semiconductors

• Applied Materials said it does not plan to raise its stake beyond about 20 per cent or seek board representation at BESI

• The companies have collaborated since 2020 on hybrid bonding technology, a key advanced packaging technique used in high-performance chips