AppLovin beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 11 : Marketing platform AppLovin beat market estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for its advertising services and artificial-intelligence powered tools.
However, its shares fell nearly 6 per cent in extended trading amid indications of increasing competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
Companies ranging from Big Tech to up-and-coming advertising platforms have been fighting each other for prized ad dollars, creating an increasingly competitive landscape, challenging providers such as AppLovin.
The company reported December quarter sales of $1.66 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.60 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.
Social media giant Meta Platforms bidding heavily into Apple's iOS traffic would be a genuine challenge as increased density in ad auctions could increase ad pricing and compress net margins, analysts at Jefferies said in a note ahead of earnings.
A cautious spending environment has also emerged from uncertain macroeconomic conditions, with enterprises across industries holding back on big expenses as they prioritize spending on artificial intelligence integration and mission-critical applications.
AppLovin's fourth-quarter net income grew 84 per cent to $1.10 billion.
The company forecast first-quarter sales between $1.75 billion and $1.78 billion, above estimates of $1.70 billion.