AppLovin beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 4 to indicate company beat, not missed revenue estimates. Rewrites paragraphs 1 and 2 to reflect the change. Changes estimate to $1.60 billion from $1.70 billion in paragraph 4. Corrects expectations to $1.70 billion from $1.67 billion in paragraph 8)

Feb 11 : Marketing platform AppLovin beat market estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for its advertising services and artificial-intelligence powered tools.

However, its shares fell nearly 6 per cent in extended trading amid indications of increasing competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Companies ranging from Big Tech to up-and-coming advertising platforms have been fighting each other for prized ad dollars, creating an increasingly competitive landscape, challenging providers such as AppLovin.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company reported December quarter sales of $1.66 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.60 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.

Social media giant Meta Platforms bidding heavily into Apple's iOS traffic would be a genuine challenge as increased density in ad auctions could increase ad pricing and compress net margins, analysts at Jefferies said in a note ahead of earnings.

A cautious spending environment has also emerged from uncertain macroeconomic conditions, with enterprises across industries holding back on big expenses as they prioritize spending on artificial intelligence integration and mission-critical applications.

AppLovin's fourth-quarter net income grew 84 per cent to $1.10 billion.

The company forecast first-quarter sales between $1.75 billion and $1.78 billion, above estimates of $1.70 billion.