Aptiv beats on demand for components, software from carmakers

05 May 2022 07:01PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 07:52PM)
:Aptiv Plc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, powered by strong demand for its electrical components and software from carmakers investing billions to switch to making electric vehicles.

The company, which supplies to Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co among others, makes equipment used for everything from infotainment systems to integrated driver safety systems.

Aptiv earlier this year agreed to buy automotive software developer Wind River https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/auto-parts-supplier-aptiv-buy-software-firm-wind-river-43-bln-2022-01-11 for $4.3 billion and said it would invest $228 million in Austrian software developer TTTech to capitalize on carmakers looking to speed up the roll-out of their own autonomous cars.

Net sales in the first quarter rose about 4 per cent to $4.18 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $4.04 billion.

However, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 73.8 per cent to $73 million, or 27 cents per share, from a year earlier, in part due to higher raw material prices and a shortage of electrical components.

On an adjusted basis, profit of 63 cents per share beat Refinitiv IBES estimates at 61 cents.

Source: Reuters

