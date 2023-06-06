Logo
Aquis Exchange launches new 'dark to lit' service to low-profile traders
Aquis Exchange launches new 'dark to lit' service to low-profile traders

06 Jun 2023 02:26PM
LONDON : Aquis Exchange said on Tuesday it had launched a new service across its British and European equity trading platforms to help customers who prefer to transact without alerting rivals to their activities access improved liquidity.

The so-called 'dark to lit sweep' functionality, designed by Aquis' pan-European equities trading division, will harness low latency technology to find best possible prices for users across both order books, while keeping a low impact on the overall market, the company said.

Members can choose for their order to be cancelled if no immediate opposing order is found on either book, or they can remain on the lit book until a buyer/seller matches with remainder of their order.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Source: Reuters

