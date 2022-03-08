Logo
Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

08 Mar 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:55PM)
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the "tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine" is making the global energy crisis worse, according to prepared remarks delivered at an industry conference Tuesday.

Nasser, speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, echoed other energy executives in saying that the crisis exposes the mixed signals delivered by policymakers to the oil-and-gas industry amid the energy transition.

"As oil and gas investments are discouraged," demands are being placed on our industry to increase production," he said, according to the remarks.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

Source: Reuters

