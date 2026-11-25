DUBAI, Nov 25 : Saudi Aramco and its South Korean unit S-Oil on Wednesday inaugurated the $7 billion Shaheen petrochemical project, Aramco's largest investment in South Korea, the Saudi state oil giant said.

• The project in Ulsan is expected to add about 3.2 million metric tons a year of petrochemical production capacity for S-Oil, with commercial operations scheduled to start in 2027 after commissioning, Aramco said in a statement

• "Economic headwinds and rising geopolitical risks do not alter our long-term view on strategic investments," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser was quoted as saying

• He said the project would help meet rising demand for materials used in Asian industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors

• Shaheen is the first major commercial deployment of Aramco's thermal crude-to-chemicals (TC2C) technology, which it developed with Lummus Technology, Aramco said. The technology is designed to convert a larger share of each barrel of crude directly into chemicals

• The complex includes what Aramco described as the world's largest single steam cracker, along with a propylene fractionator and polymer production units

• The expansion is expected to raise the share of petrochemicals in S-Oil's business portfolio to 25 per cent from 12 per cent, Aramco said

• The facility will be integrated with S-Oil's existing refining and petrochemical operations in Ulsan. It will supply feedstock by pipeline to nearby downstream companies, which will reduce their need for imports

• Aramco holds more than 63 per cent of S-Oil through its subsidiary Aramco Downstream Asia.