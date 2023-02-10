Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to at least 4 Asia refiners in March - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to at least 4 Asia refiners in March - sources

Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to at least 4 Asia refiners in March - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

10 Feb 2023 11:44AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 11:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in March, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, unexpectedly raised the official selling prices for its flagship Arab Light in March amid hopes for a rebound in demand, particularly from China after Beijing ditched its zero-COVID strategy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.