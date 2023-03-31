Logo
Business

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 billion loan deal with Japanese banks
Business

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 billion loan deal with Japanese banks

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 billion loan deal with Japanese banks
FILE PHOTO: Workers stand near the logo of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, at the steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 billion loan deal with Japanese banks
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi
31 Mar 2023 02:59PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 02:59PM)
BENGALURU : ArcelorMittal SA on Friday said its Indian steelmaking joint venture with Asian peer Nippon Steel Corp has entered into a $5 billion loan deal with a consortium of Japanese lenders.

The proceeds would be used to fund the expansion of the JV's annual steelmaking capacity at its Hazira plant in India to 15 million tonnes from 9 million tonnes, the European steelmaker said in a statement.

The expansion would include the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities for a string of sectors including defence, automotive and infrastructure, and add 60,000 jobs, it said.

The JV, called AM/NS India, is owned by AMNS Luxembourg Holding SA, in which ArcelorMittal holds a 60 per cent interest and Nippon Steel the rest.

The Japanese banks include Japan Bank for International Cooperation, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Bank Europe NV.

Source: Reuters

