Archer Aviation hires former acting FAA administrator

WASHINGTON : Air taxi maker Archer Aviation said on Tuesday former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acting administrator Billy Nolen had joined the company as chief safety officer.

Reuters first reported the planned hiring on May 25.

California-based Archer said in May it had completed final assembly of its first "Midnight" electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The Midnight can carry four passengers and a pilot and has a range of up to 100 miles (160.9 kms).

"Billy is an incredible leader and has long been a staunch supporter of the eVTOL aircraft industry, spearheading our country’s and the FAA’s global leadership role in this important area,” Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said Nolen would help Archer more effectively collaborate "with industry stakeholders and help ensure its (eVTOL aircraft) safe entry into service as it prepares for planned commercialization in 2025."

In March, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington withdrew his nomination to serve as FAA administrator after Republican criticism. Nolen stepped down last week after announcing his departure in April.

Nolen's departure email said "we will see eVTOLs certified in just a few years, instead of decades.... Not since the dawn of the jet age have we seen so many advances and changes in aerospace."

Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department announced Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg was taking over as acting head of the FAA. She is also retaining her role as USDOT but focused on FAA, a department spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden also plans to name Katie Thomson, the FAA's chief of staff, as deputy administrator, replacing Bradley Mims, the department said.