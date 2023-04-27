Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Argentina govt to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Argentina govt to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars

Argentina govt to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars

Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Apr 2023 03:52AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES : Argentina will start to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars, the government announced Wednesday, in a measure that aims to relieve the country's dwindling dollar reserves.

In April, it aims to pay around $1 billion of Chinese imports in yuan instead of dollars and thereafter around $790 million of monthly imports will be paid in yuan, a government statement said.

The decision aims to ease the outflow of dollars, Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said during an event following a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, Zou Xiaoli, as well as with companies from various sectors.

The decision comes as the South American nation battles critical levels in its dollar reserves amid a sharp drop in agricultural exports caused by a historic drought, as well as political uncertainty ahead of elections this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.