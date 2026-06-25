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Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
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Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild

Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
A maned wolf (aguara guazu) stands in the wildlife reserve of the Temaiken Biopark, in Escobar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas
Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
A maned wolf (aguara guazu) receives veterinary care during a routine medical examination before its planned release into the Ibera Wetlands alongside another maned wolf, at the Temaiken Foundation in Escobar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas
Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
Veterinarians transport a maned wolf (aguara guazu) for routine health checks ahead of its release into the Ibera Wetlands, at the Temaiken Foundation in Escobar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas
Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
A maned wolf (aguara guazu) scratches itself inside the wildlife reserve at the Temaiken Biopark, in Escobar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas
Argentina to return two rare maned wolves to the wild
A veterinarian takes notes during a health assessment of a maned wolf (aguara guazu) ahead of its release into the Ibera Wetlands, at the Temaiken Foundation in Escobar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas
25 Jun 2026 12:24AM
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BUENOS AIRES, June 24 : Conservationists will return two maned wolves, rescued after the death of their mother, to the wild next month in Argentina, where the long-legged wild canine is endangered.

The conservation nonprofit Temaiken Foundation said it received the male-female siblings named Sun and Moon in September and will release them in July in the Ibera National Park, where they were born, in northern Corrientes Province.

The maned wolf is often described as looking like a fox on stilts with thin, long legs. But the animal is technically neither a wolf nor fox. It has large ears, reddish hair and a furry white tail.

Paula González, the Temaikén Foundation's conservation director, said local people have associated the maned wolf with legends due to its distinctive pitiful howl, including that of the "lobizón," a man-wolf hybrid that roams at night.

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"This also makes it a risk factor in many places where that belief is deeply rooted and where people want to kill it," she said.

Scientists have equipped the animals with satellite collars so they can be tracked after their release.  

Source: Reuters
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