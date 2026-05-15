Argentum AI signs $2.5 billion data center deal with cloud, real estate firms

May 15 : Argentum AI has signed a deal worth around $2.5 billion with cloud gaming firm Boosteroid and real estate company DL Invest Group for a 300-megawatt data center in Europe, the artificial intelligence infrastructure provider told Reuters on Friday.

Under the deal, Argentum said it will deploy graphics processing unit infrastructure in a data center, with the company expected to use tens of thousands of next-generation GPUs, including Nvidia's Blackwell systems in the future.

The deal will be one of the largest independent AI infrastructure projects in the region. It comes as the tech industry rushes to secure compute capacity to meet soaring demand, leading to the emergence of independent infrastructure providers such as Argentum.

The companies will formally announce the deal later on Friday.

Boosteroid has built and deployed dense GPU infrastructure in 29 data centers across Europe and the Americas.

Argentum said it is engaging with U.S. financial institutions and global investment banks to structure and provide large-scale financing to support hyperscale AI infrastructure deployments.