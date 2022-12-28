Logo
Business

Argo Blockchain to sell its mining facility Helios for $65 million
28 Dec 2022 03:20PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 03:45PM)
:Crypto miner Argo Blockchain Plc said on Wednesday it will sell its mining facility Helios for $65 million and refinanced a new asset-backed loan agreement, in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

Argo will sell its Helios facility to Canada-listed investment management company Galaxy Digital Holdings.

The transactions include refinancing loans with a new $35 million credit with Galaxy, which will help reduce its total indebtedness by $41 million, the company said in a press release.

The news comes in a year in which cryptocurrencies have undergone a spell of turmoil, with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX being the latest blow to the industry.

Digital currency miners such as Argo Blockchain use computers to solve cryptographic problems and receive a reward in the form of cryptocurrency.

Argo, which had earlier warned that it was at risk of having insufficient cash to support ongoing business operations within the next month, said the deals will allow the company to continue its operations.

Source: Reuters

