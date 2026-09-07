ArianeGroup studies increase in European space launches

PARIS, Sept 7 : European rocket maker ArianeGroup is studying a potential increase in deployments of its Ariane 6 heavy launcher, CEO Christophe Bruneau told reporters on Monday.

The European Space Agency said on Friday it was considering accelerating the annual launch rate of Europe's Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets in coming years to cope with a looming bottleneck in satellite deployments.

Arianespace, the ArianeGroup subsidiary responsible for marketing and operating launches from French Guiana, aims to reach a stable rate of nine to 10 Ariane 6 launches per year starting from 2027.

Bruneau told a news briefing that ArianeGroup was discussing the potential further ramp-up with ESA and its supply chain of about 600 companies.

The main stumbling block involves determining the investments needed to increase the supply of solid propellant for Europe's heavy rocket, which has carried out nine flights since its first mission in 2024, Bruneau said.

Bruneau and other French space executives were speaking at a company briefing ahead of a September 9-10 summit being organised by France to promote Europe's independence in space.

Arianespace CEO David Cavailloles said there was a growing awareness in Europe that space was a strategic sector that should not depend on third parties to secure access to orbit.

European nations agreed in 2014 to develop Ariane 6 in response to growing competition, but its arrival was repeatedly delayed, leaving Europe relying on Elon Musk's SpaceX for some launches following a series of separate setbacks.