Logo
Logo

Business

Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

The Arista logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Aug 2026 06:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 4 : Arista Networks forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on strong demand for its networking gear as companies expand their AI infrastructure.

The company has been expanding beyond its core cloud customer base into enterprise campus and branch networking to diversify its revenue.

Here are some details:

• Shares were up 3 per cent after the bell.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Arista, which makes the high-speed computer networking equipment that powers big data centers for customers like Microsoft and Amazon, forecast third-quarter revenue of $3.3 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $2.94 billion, according to LSEG data.

• The company also beat second-quarter expectations, posting revenue of $3.04 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, above analysts' estimate of $2.82 billion and 88 cents per share, respectively

• It forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.06 to $1.08, also above estimate of 91 cents.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement