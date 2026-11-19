CHICAGO, Nov 18 : The state of Arizona has opened a criminal investigation into OpenAI and other AI companies relating to the "apparent infiltration of banks by rogue AI agents," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Wednesday.

A criminal investigation does not necessarily mean charges will be brought. Mayes said her office was investigating whether Arizona state law was being violated on an ongoing basis.

"The state of Arizona is very worried about this, and we are looking at it from multiple angles," Mayes told a press conference in Chicago.

Mayes declined to identify the other companies her office was investigating. She said her office had been in contact with Arizona banks, but declined to name them or give their responses.

A spokesperson for OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The banking industry has become increasingly concerned that sophisticated AI agents could harm the banking system and the institutions trusted to hold people's wealth. Reuters reported last month that major US banks have been blocking third-party AI agents from operating inside customer accounts and making transactions.

Mayes' comments come two days after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI for allegedly developing a dangerous product ‌without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had carried out cyberattacks independently.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on that lawsuit, but the company has ⁠acknowledged a general need for more transparency around rogue AI behavior and said it was reinforcing its safeguards. On September 16, the company published a new framework for disclosing such incidents, saying it would err on the side of transparency “even when significance is uncertain.”