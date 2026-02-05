Arm Holdings shares fall as licensing sales miss estimates

Feb 4 : Shares of Arm Holdings fell on Wednesday as its licensing revenues slightly missed Wall Street estimates, despite a push by the company to boost the segment with new chip technology offerings.

Shares were down 6 per cent in after-hours trading after Arm reported results. It also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by demand for its energy-efficient chip designs used in artificial intelligence applications from data centers to smartphones.

Arm's chip designs are prized for their power efficiency, a critical advantage for data center operators looking to manage their soaring energy costs and heat generated by running massive AI models.

For Arm's fiscal third quarter, licensing revenue, which includes upfront fees for access to its technology, stood at $505 million, slightly below estimates of $519.9 million, according to FactSet. The results came even as Arm pushes customers to adopt the latest version of its chip technology, which comes with higher licensing costs.

The company projected revenue of $1.47 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.44 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Major technology companies, including Nvidia with its Grace central processing unit, have embraced Arm's architecture for AI-focused server chips, validating its role in the AI ecosystem.

AI agents, which are pieces of software that can complete some tasks online and on PCs, will continue to benefit Arm's sales for the foreseeable future.

"It's beyond no end in sight," Arm CEO Rene Haas told Reuters in an interview.

Chips based on Arm's designs, AI companies have found, are needed to manage the vast amounts of data flowing between Nvidia graphics processing units and other AI processors.

The company reported total revenue of $1.24 billion for the third quarter, compared with an estimate of $1.22 billion.

Revenue from royalties, which Arm collects on each chip shipped using its technology, rose 27 per cent to $737 million in the third quarter, above estimates of $707.9 million, according to FactSet data.