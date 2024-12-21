Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qualcomm processors properly licensed from Arm, US jury finds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Qualcomm processors properly licensed from Arm, US jury finds

Qualcomm processors properly licensed from Arm, US jury finds
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Qualcomm logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Qualcomm processors properly licensed from Arm, US jury finds
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
21 Dec 2024 03:31AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2024 06:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Arm Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm ended on Friday with a jury delivering a mixed verdict that found for Qualcomm on a crucial issue, saying Qualcomm had properly licensed its central processor chips.

Arm's shares were down 1.9 per cent in extended trading after the news, and Qualcomm's shares were up 2.3 per cent.

An eight-person jury in U.S. federal court deadlocked on the question of whether Nuvia, a startup that Qualcomm purchased for $1.4 billion in 2021, breached the terms of its license with Arm.

But the jury found that Qualcomm did not breach Nuvia's license with Arm.

The jury also found that Qualcomm's chips created using Nuvia technology, which have been central to Qualcomm's push into the personal computer market, are properly licensed under its own agreement with Arm, clearing the way for Qualcomm to continue selling them.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement