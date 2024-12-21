Qualcomm processors properly licensed from Arm, US jury finds

:Arm Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm ended on Friday with a jury delivering a mixed verdict that found for Qualcomm on a crucial issue, saying Qualcomm had properly licensed its central processor chips.

Arm's shares were down 1.9 per cent in extended trading after the news, and Qualcomm's shares were up 2.3 per cent.

An eight-person jury in U.S. federal court deadlocked on the question of whether Nuvia, a startup that Qualcomm purchased for $1.4 billion in 2021, breached the terms of its license with Arm.

But the jury found that Qualcomm did not breach Nuvia's license with Arm.

The jury also found that Qualcomm's chips created using Nuvia technology, which have been central to Qualcomm's push into the personal computer market, are properly licensed under its own agreement with Arm, clearing the way for Qualcomm to continue selling them.