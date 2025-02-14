Logo
Arm secures Meta as first customer for ambitious new chip project, FT reports
A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
Arm secures Meta as first customer for ambitious new chip project, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
14 Feb 2025 02:47AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2025 02:55AM)
:Arm Holdings plans to launch its own chip this year after securing Meta Platforms as one of its first customers, in a major shift to its model of licensing its blueprints to other companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Rene Haas, Arm chief executive, will unveil the first chip that it has made in-house as early as this summer, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the company's plans.

Arm's chip is expected to be a central processing unit (CPU) for servers in large data centres and is built on a base which can then be customised for clients including Meta, the report said.

Production will be outsourced to a manufacturer such as TSMC, according to the report.

Arm and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
